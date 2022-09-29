India strives for relationship with China: Jaishankar

India continues to strive for relationship with China: S Jaishankar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 29 2022, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 09:15 ist
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Credit: PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India continues to strive for a relationship with China, but one that is built on mutual sensitivity, mutual respect and mutual interest. 

"What I've said, to my mind represents accurate policy assessment of where the state of our relations are," Jaishankar said. 

More to follow...

S Jaishankar
India News
China

