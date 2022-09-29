India continues to strive for relationship with China: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India continues to strive for a relationship with China, but one that is built on mutual sensitivity, mutual respect and mutual interest.

"What I've said, to my mind represents accurate policy assessment of where the state of our relations are," Jaishankar said.

