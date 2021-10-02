India crosses landmark 90 crore Covid-19 vaccinations

India crosses landmark 90 crore Covid-19 vaccinations

The country-wide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 02 2021, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 14:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 90 crore, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

The country-wide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

"Shastri ji gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan - Jai Kisan'. Revered Atal ji added 'Jai Vigyan' and PM @Narendra Modi Ji gave the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan'. Today the result of anusandhan is this corona vaccine.#JaiAnusandhan," Mandaviya tweeted.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

The Mahatma in Kannada

The Mahatma in Kannada

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

DH Toon | Swachh Bharat 2.0 to clean up dirty politics?

DH Toon | Swachh Bharat 2.0 to clean up dirty politics?

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

 