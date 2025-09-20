Menu
Maharashtra rains: Heavy downpour reported in Latur; bodies of 5 persons recovered after 40 hours of search ops

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police were involved in the rescue operations, he added.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 08:59 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 08:59 IST
