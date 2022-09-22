India exports 1st consignment of plant-based meat to US

India exports first consignment of plant-based meat products to US

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 22 2022, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 21:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India has exported the first consignment of plant-based meat products from Nadiad in Kheda district of Gujarat to California, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

"With the growing popularity of vegan food products in developed countries, the plant-based food products have a huge export potential in the international market due to the high nutrient value of the vegan food products," it said.

Due to its rich fiber and lesser cholesterol contents, vegan food products are becoming alternative food products across the globe.

"The first shipment that was exported to the US from Nadiad has vegan food products like momos, mini samosas, patties, nuggets, spring rolls, burgers," it added.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Authority (APEDA) Chairman M Angamuthu said that they are working towards promotion of plant-based meat products without disturbing the conventional animal-based meat export market.

The APEDA has planned to promote a variety of vegan foods products, including pancake, snacks and cheese, to Australia, Israel, New Zealand and others in the coming months.

India News
vegan meat

