India expresses deep concern over 'cowardly' attack on gurdwara in Kabul

The attack on the gurdwara – a symbol of historic ties between India and Afghanistan – came just about a fortnight after India sent a delegation to Kabul for its first formal engagement with the Taliban’s government.

“Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The cowardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on Twitter. “We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community.”

The role of the Islamic State is being speculated, but New Delhi is also trying to ascertain if the state or non-state actors based in Pakistan were involved in the attack on the gurdwara in the capital of Afghanistan.

After a senior diplomat of the Government of India met the Foreign Minister of the Taliban’s government in Kabul on June 2, Pakistan tacitly hit out at India, stating that it would not want to see “any spoiler” in Afghanistan.

The Islamic State Khorasan Province – an affiliate of the Islamic State – had in 2020 carried out an attack on another gurdwara in Kabul, killing 20 Sikhs.

India had evacuated some of the Afghan Sikhs from Afghanistan after the Taliban in August 2021 returned to power in the conflict-ravaged country after two decades, taking advantage of the withdrawal of the US-led NATO forces.

New Delhi had evacuated its envoy to Afghanistan, Rudrendra Tandon, and 175 other officials posted in the Embassy of India in Kabul on August 17, 2021 – two days after the government led by President Ashraf Ghani collapsed in the wake of a swift military campaign by the Taliban.

India did not recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan, but sent humanitarian aid for the people of the country.

New Delhi has been having back-channel contacts with the Taliban over the past few years as it had anticipated that the militia could eventually return to the governance structure in Kabul after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, thus giving its mentor Pakistan a strategic edge against India.