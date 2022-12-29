India gets fresh access to 8 Indians detained in Qatar

India gets fresh consular access to eight Indians detained in Qatar

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian embassy in the country was actively pursuing the case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2022, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 19:31 ist
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Credit: IANS Photo

India on Thursday got its second consular access to the eight former navy personnel detained in Qatar, the Ministry of External Affairs said here.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian embassy in the country was actively pursuing the case.

Responding to a question, he said New Delhi was trying to facilitate visas for the family members of the eight men. "I understand family members who are in Doha have been able to go there. And we are trying to facilitate visas for those who are here so that they can go," he said.

He said New Delhi got its second consular access to the eight people on Thursday. "Our embassy personnel were able to meet the detainees and ascertain their well-being, and of course, we will continue to extend all possible consular assistance in this case.”

The men have been in detention in Qatar for nearly four months now.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Qatar
MEA
India News
Navy

What's Brewing

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

 