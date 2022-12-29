India gets fresh consular access to eight Indians detained in Qatar

India on Thursday got its second consular access to the eight former navy personnel detained in Qatar, the Ministry of External Affairs said here.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian embassy in the country was actively pursuing the case.
Responding to a question, he said New Delhi was trying to facilitate visas for the family members of the eight men. "I understand family members who are in Doha have been able to go there. And we are trying to facilitate visas for those who are here so that they can go," he said.
He said New Delhi got its second consular access to the eight people on Thursday. "Our embassy personnel were able to meet the detainees and ascertain their well-being, and of course, we will continue to extend all possible consular assistance in this case.”
The men have been in detention in Qatar for nearly four months now.
