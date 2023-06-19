India gripped by heatwaves: Dos and Don'ts

India gripped by heatwaves: Dos and Don'ts

Heatwaves may exacerbate extant health conditions and can also lead to sunstrokes, which can be fatal.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2023, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 20:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Several parts of India are witnessing intense heatwaves, and several deaths have also been reported over recent days.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) defines heatwaves as a “period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the summer season in the North-Western parts of India.”

The NDMA also warns that “extreme temperatures and resultant atmospheric conditions [during heatwaves] adversely affect people living in these regions as they cause physiological stress, sometimes resulting in death.”

Also Read | Traffic cop dies after fainting due to severe heat in Ayodhya

Given the severity of heatwaves, here, we look at a few dos and don’ts, as prescribed by the NDMA.

What to do when dealing with heatwave conditions:

* It’s best to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm, when temperatures are higher than other times of the day
* Keep yourself adequately hydrated—drink water or other hydrating drinks at regular intervals, even if you aren’t thirsty
* It’s advisable to wear light-weight, light coloured clothes made of breathable fabrics such as cotton. Use of protective accessories such as umbrellas, hats, goggles, etc is also advisable
* Avoid drinks such as alcohol, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body
* It is also advisable to avoid high protein food as it heats up the body
* It is important to not leave children or pets in vehicles during day time, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm, when temperatures soar
* When at home, use curtains, sunshades or other measures to keep your house cool. Keep windows open at night to allow air to circulate
* Use fans, air conditioners, and damp cloth to keep yourself cool. Take frequent baths if necessary
* Consult a doctor immediately if you feel ill

Also Read | Jharkhand: Summer vacation up to Class 8 extended till June 21

While the aforementioned measures help during heatwave conditions, it is still possible to suffer sun strokes. 

Tips to treat someone affected by sunstroke:

* The primary purpose when treating someone affected by sunstroke is to bring down their body temperature
* To that end, lay the person in a cool place, under shade and pour normal temperature water on their head
* Wash their body frequently if possible or use a wet cloth to wipe their body
* Give the person rehydrating drinks like ORS, lemon sarbat, or even water to help them rehydrate
* After administering first aid, rush them to the nearest hospital or health centre
* Remember, sunstrokes can be fatal

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

heatwave
NDMA
National Disaster Management Authority
health
Healthcare
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

 