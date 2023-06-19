India gripped by heatwaves: Dos and Don'ts

Several parts of India are witnessing intense heatwaves, and several deaths have also been reported over recent days.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) defines heatwaves as a “period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the summer season in the North-Western parts of India.”

The NDMA also warns that “extreme temperatures and resultant atmospheric conditions [during heatwaves] adversely affect people living in these regions as they cause physiological stress, sometimes resulting in death.”

Also Read | Traffic cop dies after fainting due to severe heat in Ayodhya

Given the severity of heatwaves, here, we look at a few dos and don’ts, as prescribed by the NDMA.

What to do when dealing with heatwave conditions:

* It’s best to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm, when temperatures are higher than other times of the day

* Keep yourself adequately hydrated—drink water or other hydrating drinks at regular intervals, even if you aren’t thirsty

* It’s advisable to wear light-weight, light coloured clothes made of breathable fabrics such as cotton. Use of protective accessories such as umbrellas, hats, goggles, etc is also advisable

* Avoid drinks such as alcohol, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body

* It is also advisable to avoid high protein food as it heats up the body

* It is important to not leave children or pets in vehicles during day time, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm, when temperatures soar

* When at home, use curtains, sunshades or other measures to keep your house cool. Keep windows open at night to allow air to circulate

* Use fans, air conditioners, and damp cloth to keep yourself cool. Take frequent baths if necessary

* Consult a doctor immediately if you feel ill

Also Read | Jharkhand: Summer vacation up to Class 8 extended till June 21

While the aforementioned measures help during heatwave conditions, it is still possible to suffer sun strokes.

Tips to treat someone affected by sunstroke:

* The primary purpose when treating someone affected by sunstroke is to bring down their body temperature

* To that end, lay the person in a cool place, under shade and pour normal temperature water on their head

* Wash their body frequently if possible or use a wet cloth to wipe their body

* Give the person rehydrating drinks like ORS, lemon sarbat, or even water to help them rehydrate

* After administering first aid, rush them to the nearest hospital or health centre

* Remember, sunstrokes can be fatal