India Inc joins in on Independence Day celebrations

Indian industry bigwigs, including billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, on Monday joined the celebrations of India's 75 years of independence, pledging to work for the ascent of new India on the global stage.

With patriotic fervour overtaking the entire country with hoisting of flags and other programmes to celebrate the 76th Independence Day, corporate tycoons tweeted pictures and videos of their celebrations.

Reliance Industries released a short clip of its Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani waving the national tricolour amid a group of people celebrating Independence Day.

Gautam Adani said India stands on the threshold of infinite opportunities and accelerated growth.

"As we celebrate 75 years of freedom, India stands on the threshold of infinite opportunities and accelerated growth. Powered by the aspirations and dreams of our youth, the greatest democracy's story is only beginning. There can be no stopping India. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro, tweeted saying, "Celebrating India@75 with pride and respect. Happy Independence Day to my motherland!," he tweeted.

Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar, took a pledge to participate in nation-building.

"On the diamond jubilee of our national independence, we at Essar have a pledge to make a promise to keep. We, Essarites pledge to re-dedicate ourselves, with new vision and renewed vigour, using our 50 years of experience and entrepreneurship to participate in nation building and leading the movement for Clean India, Green India; that is our Dream India.

"We promise to create sustainability-based businesses, build future-centric assets and ethical companies which will generate value for all stakeholders for the next 75 years," he said.

Further, he said that let us now resolve to lead the country into the new economy, the same way we did post liberalisation of the old economy.

"Let us resolve to invest 1 per cent of the total capital expenditure of the country as we have done earlier. As we achieve, we grow. It is now time to gain greater global presence, both as India and as Essar," he added.

Mining tycoon Anil Agarwal said he was proud to see the country that has been built despite the world doubting its capabilities.

"From startups to sports, our youth have surpassed the world's expectations. In the next 25 years, we will build the world's leading technology hub, even better than Silicon Valley. With disruptive technology, we will soon transform ourselves into an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he tweeted.

"And everything we need to make this happen is right here - our young entrepreneurs, our creative thinkers, and most importantly, our big dreamers, ready to take on the world. Jai Hind," he added.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman S M Vaidya hoisted the national flag at the company's headquarters here.

In his address, Vaidya said, "let's fuel the ascent of the New India on the global stage".

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Chairman and Managing Director Alka Mittal unfurled the national tricolour at the company's headquarters in Dehradun. "Today, we carry on the legacy and look to contribute in every way we can to the growth and prosperity of India," she said.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprise, compared the growth trajectory of India and Pakistan.

"75 years back 2 countries got independence: One is growing to be one of the world's largest economies, the other is in the brink of disaster. One leads in technology, IT, and science, the other in terrorism. One a vibrant democracy, the other a political basket case. Tell me why?"