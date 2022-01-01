India is sending 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan

India on Saturday sent 5 lakh doses of the Covaxin doses to Afghanistan as the second consignment of humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, where the Taliban returned to power on August 15 last year.

The vaccine doses were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.

India will also send another consignment of 5,00,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to Afghanistan in the coming weeks.

The Government of India has committed to providing humanitarian assistance to Afghan people consisting of food grains, one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine and essential life-saving drugs, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

India last month delivered 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO). “In coming weeks, we would be undertaking the supply of wheat and the remaining medical assistance. In this regard, we are in touch with UN agencies and others for finalizing the modalities for transportation,” said the MEA spokesperson.

