India, Japan ink agreement for deeper defence cooperation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 10 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 16:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India and Japan have inked an agreement on reciprocal provision of supplies and services between armed forces of the two countries.

The pact was signed on Wednesday by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Japanese Ambassador Suzuki Satoshi, a defence ministry spokesperson said.

The agreement provides for creation of an enabling framework for closer cooperation, interoperability and use of each other's military facilities by the armed forces of the two countries, the official said.

"The agreement establishes the enabling framework for closer cooperation between the armed forces of India and Japan in reciprocal provision of supplies and services while engaged in bilateral training activities," he said. 

India-Japan
Japan
India-Japan Relations
Defence

