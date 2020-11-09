India likely to see behavioural change in urban mobility in post Covid-19 period: Puri

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that in the post-Covid-19 period, India is likely to experience a behavioural change in urban mobility

Addressing the 13th Urban Mobility India Conference on the theme ''Emerging Trends in Urban Mobility'', he said, "In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, India is likely to experience a behavioural change in urban mobility. This crisis also presents an opportunity to guide the recovery of urban transport towards long-term development goals."

In a statement, the Ministry said that it has issued a detailed advisory as to how the nation needs to move ahead in these testing times.

It rests on three key pillars -- the promotion of public transport system, leveraging technological advancements, and penetration of Non-Motrised Transport systems in the urban transport paradigm.

"The future of mobility is about striving towards environment-friendly, integrated, automated and personalised travel on demand. New advancements, like intelligent transportation systems and traffic management applications, are in the pipeline for enhanced mobility in major cities," Puri said.