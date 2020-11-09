'India may see behavioural change in urban mobility'

India likely to see behavioural change in urban mobility in post Covid-19 period: Puri

"The future of mobility is about striving towards environment-friendly, integrated, automated and personalised travel on demand"

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 20:12 ist
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Credit: PTI

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that in the post-Covid-19 period, India is likely to experience a behavioural change in urban mobility

Addressing the 13th Urban Mobility India Conference on the theme ''Emerging Trends in Urban Mobility'', he said, "In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, India is likely to experience a behavioural change in urban mobility. This crisis also presents an opportunity to guide the recovery of urban transport towards long-term development goals."

In a statement, the Ministry said that it has issued a detailed advisory as to how the nation needs to move ahead in these testing times.

It rests on three key pillars -- the promotion of public transport system, leveraging technological advancements, and penetration of Non-Motrised Transport systems in the urban transport paradigm.

"The future of mobility is about striving towards environment-friendly, integrated, automated and personalised travel on demand. New advancements, like intelligent transportation systems and traffic management applications, are in the pipeline for enhanced mobility in major cities," Puri said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hardeep Singh Puri
Transport
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

What's Brewing

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

 