India logs 20,408 new Covid cases, 54 deaths

The country saw 20,958 recoveries in the last 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 30 2022, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 09:47 ist
Covid testing in Leh. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Saturday reported 20,408 fresh coronavirus cases and 54 deaths. The country saw 20,958 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

The tally of active cases stood at at 1,43,384, while the daily positivity rate was at 5.05 per cent.

More to follow...

