India logs 20,408 new Covid cases, 54 deaths

India on Saturday reported 20,408 fresh coronavirus cases and 54 deaths. The country saw 20,958 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.
The tally of active cases stood at at 1,43,384, while the daily positivity rate was at 5.05 per cent.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Whackyverse | Ranveer's buff stuff
Open Sesame | Who is Droupadi Murmu?
DH Toon | Monsoon Session, full of sound and fury
Love, troll, fix: The many takes on ‘Kesariya’
Gully batsmen v/s pro bowlers
Lalbagh flower show returns after 2 years
Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap
The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia