India logs 38,948 new Covid-19 cases, 219 deaths

India logged 38,948 new novel coronavirus infection on Monday, 8.9 per cent lower than yesterday, taking Covid-19 tally to 3,30,27,621, according to Union Health Ministry data. Of these, Kerala alone accounted for 26,701 Covid-19 positive cases and 74 deaths.

The Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 4,40,752, with 219 new fatalities, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Monday.

The active cases have increased to 4,04,874. An increase of 5,174 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

It said 14,10,649 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of the infection in the country to 53,14,68,867.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,21,81,995 in the country, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 68.75 crore, it said.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.