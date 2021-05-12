India logs record 4,205 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, 3.48 lakh cases

India on Wednesday saw its highest rise in single-day Covid-19 deaths while new infections increased compared to the previous day but have remained off record highs for three days now.

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India is at 3,48,421 taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,33,40,938, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 2,54,197 with 4,205 fresh fatalities, the highest so far.

After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased by 35,55,338, to 1,93,82,642, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

