India now home to 75,000 startups: Piyush Goyal

India is in its 75th year of Independence is now home to as many as 75,000 startups, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.
In a tweet, the Commerce and Industry Minister said, "These numbers tell the power of a vision. A vision to see innovation & enterprise drive growth."
"India is now home to 75,000 startups in the 75th year of Independence and this is only the beginning," Goyal said in the tweet.
These numbers tell the power of a vision.
A vision to see innovation & enterprise drive growth.
India is now home to 75,000 startups in the 75th year of Independence and this is only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/Dh6sVxUnLU
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 3, 2022
The minister had recently said the country aspires to become the largest startup ecosystem in the world.
On another occasion, Goyal had appealed to startups to get incorporated and listed in India and not leave the country "just for few dollars more".
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rare white elephant born in Myanmar
Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand
Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru
Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones
DH Toon | 'No question of a recession in India'
Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?
India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG
Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?
Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later
How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri