India overtakes Brazil to become world's second worst-hit country by Covid-19

India now second worst-hit by Covid, surpasses Brazil

Reuters
  • Apr 12 2021, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 09:56 ist
People gather at a market area, amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, in Kanpur, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported a record 168,912 Covid-19 infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Monday, overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.

Read: India logs nearly 1.7 lakh new Covid-19 cases in a fresh peak, over 900 deaths

India's overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil's 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The United States led the global tally with 31.2 million cases.

Deaths in India stood at 904, taking the total to 170,179, data showed. 

