India Political Updates: Ram Mandir being built on land of hatred, says RJD's Jagdanand Singh

  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 08:31 ist
  • 08:29

    Caste-based survey to help in making welfare schemes, BJP is anti-poor: Tejashwi Yadav

  • 08:16

    Ayodhya temple being built on court orders, BJP not building it: Bhupesh Baghel

  • 08:10

    B'desh PM accuses Opposition for trying to 'grab power with back-door politicking'

  • 07:58

  • 07:14

    Congress lodges police plaint on defections of its 12 MLAs into BRS

    The Telangana Congress has sought a CBI probe into the defection of its 12 MLAs into the BRS, in June 2019, about six months after the December 2018 Assembly polls that saw Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao retain power in the state.

