India Political Updates: Ram Mandir being built on land of hatred, says RJD's Jagdanand Singh
updated: Jan 07 2023, 08:31 ist
08:29
Caste-based survey to help in making welfare schemes, BJP is anti-poor: Tejashwi Yadav
#WATCH | Caste-based survey will start in Bihar from today. It will give us scientific data so that budget and social welfare schemes can be made accordingly. BJP is anti-poor. They don't want this to happen: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/DjlQu9cSSF
Ayodhya temple being built on court orders, BJP not building it: Bhupesh Baghel
I have a list of churches built during BJP rule. Churches were built when religious conversion happened. BJP has expertise in the issues of religious conversion & communalism. But their conspiracies won't succeed: Chhattisgarh CM on BJP raising religious conversion issue (06.01) pic.twitter.com/JSaNaHNmEY
Ram Mandir being built on land of hatred, says RJD's Jagdanand Singh
नफरत की जमीन पर राम मंदिर का निर्माण हो रहा है, इस देश में इंसानियत से बड़ा उन वादियों के राम बचे हुए हैं। अब लोगों, गरीबों, अयोध्या के राम, शबरी के जूठन खाने वाले राम नहीं हैं बल्कि पत्थरों के भीतर कैद रहने वाले राम रहेंगे: जगदानंद सिंह, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, RJD, पटना, बिहार (06.01) pic.twitter.com/2XJXKTlFSk
Congress lodges police plaint on defections of its 12 MLAs into BRS
The Telangana Congress has sought a CBI probe into the defection of its 12 MLAs into the BRS, in June 2019, about six months after the December 2018 Assembly polls that saw Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao retain power in the state.
B'desh PM accuses Opposition for trying to 'grab power with back-door politicking'
