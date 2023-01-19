India Political Updates: PM Modi to visit Karnataka today to flag off various development projects
updated: Jan 19 2023, 07:58 ist
Here are today's top political news updates from India.
07:50
PM Narendra Modi to today visit poll-bound Karnataka where he'll lay foundation stone & inaugurate various development projects in Yadgiri & Kalaburagi.Later, PM Modi will visit Mumbai where he'll lay foundation stone of various projects & will inagurate two lines of Mumbai metro pic.twitter.com/GcxEAYS6o3
Rajasthan govt firm on decision to revive OPS: CM Gehlot
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the Rajasthan government is firm on its decision to revive the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for the state government employees.
He said the employees are an integral part of the state government and play an important role in taking the benefits of public welfare schemes run by the government to the last mile.
Speaking at the pre-budget dialogue with the representatives of the employees' organisations at the secretariat on Wednesday, Gehlot said his government is continuously working in the interest of the state employees.
07:33
Only SP can defeat BJP in UP: Shivpal Yadav
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday said only the SP can defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
Shivpal Yadav said the SP follows the ideals of Lord Ram and Krishna and accused the BJP of harassing Muslims.
"SP alone is capable of defeating the BJP in UP. All socialists should unite. My target is to remove BJP from power (at the Centre) in 2024 and make Akhilesh the next chief minister of UP in 2027," Shivpal Yadav told reporters when asked about the possible alliance of opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
07:33
Kejriwal govt involved in neck-deep corruption: Delhi Cong after AAP MLA shows wads of cash in Assembly
The Delhi Congress on Wednesday accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of being involved in "neck-deep corruption" after an AAP MLA showed wads of cash inside the Delhi Assembly, claiming that a private contractor tried to bribe him.
Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary alleged that the incident in the House was "proof" that MLA of a ruling party accepts bribes and the AAP is involved in "neck-deep corruption".
