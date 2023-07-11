India Monsoon Mayhem Live: Red alert issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu among other places
updated: Jul 11 2023, 08:43 ist
08:36
Delhi on high alert as Yamuna crosses danger mark, touches 206. 24-meter
08:33
Water flow of river around Panchvakhtra Temple in Mandi decreases
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Latest visuals near Panchvakhtra Temple in Mandi as water flow of the river decreases. The temple faced flash floods yesterday, following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/TQWhKvdTqG
Incessant rainfall for the past few days in Ambala leaves the residential areas of the city waterlogged
Haryana | Incessant rainfall for the past few days in Ambala leaves the residential areas of the city waterlogged as Ghaggar River swells and overflows. Shalimar Colony, Hira Nagar, Ashok Vihar and several other residential colonies flooded.
08:29
Three killed as several vehicles get buried under debris from rain-triggered landslide on Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
08:17
Old Yamuna bridge closed for rail traffic as river breaches danger mark
VIDEO | Old Yamuna bridge closed for rail traffic as the river breaches danger mark amid heavy rainfall in Delhi- NCR. pic.twitter.com/O48vQyTxCU
Vikasnagar, Dehradun: Water level in Yamuna River rises due to continuous rainfall in the city
07:57
Red alert issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul
Shimla | A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours: Senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma
07:56
Water level in Yamuna River crosses the danger mark
#WATCH | Delhi | The water level in Yamuna River crosses the danger mark of 205.33 mtr, touching 206.24 mtr; the high flood level is--207.49 mtr: Central Water Commission pic.twitter.com/SuQ2U1VxY9
