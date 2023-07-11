India Monsoon Mayhem Live: Red alert issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu among other places

  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 08:43 ist
Track updates on rainfall , only with DH!
  • 08:36

    Delhi on high alert as Yamuna crosses danger mark, touches 206. 24-meter

  • 08:33

    Water flow of river around Panchvakhtra Temple in Mandi decreases

  • 08:31

    Incessant rainfall for the past few days in Ambala leaves the residential areas of the city waterlogged

    Haryana | Incessant rainfall for the past few days in Ambala leaves the residential areas of the city waterlogged as Ghaggar River swells and overflows. Shalimar Colony, Hira Nagar, Ashok Vihar and several other residential colonies flooded.

  • 08:29

    Three killed as several vehicles get buried under debris from rain-triggered landslide on Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

  • 08:17

    Old Yamuna bridge closed for rail traffic as river breaches danger mark

  • 08:14

    Vikasnagar, Dehradun: Water level in Yamuna River rises due to continuous rainfall in the city

  • 07:57

    Red alert issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul

    Shimla | A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours: Senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma

  • 07:56

    Water level in Yamuna River crosses the danger mark