India records 6,660 fresh Covid cases; active cases in country dip to 63,380

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.52% and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.42%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2023, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 11:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India has recorded 6,660 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 63,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,369 with 24 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.52 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.42 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 11,078 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

