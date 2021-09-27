India reports 26,041 new Covid cases, 276 deaths: Active infections lowest in 191 days

India added 26,041 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,36,78,786, while the active cases declined to 2,99,620, the lowest in 191 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,47,194 with 276 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.89 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,856 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 92 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.24 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 28 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been below three percent for the last 94 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,31,972, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 86 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 276 new fatalities include 165 from Kerala and 36 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,47,194 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,38,870 from Maharashtra, 37,726 From Karnataka, 35,490 from Tamil Nadu, 25,085 from Delhi, 24,603 from Kerala, 22,890 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,736 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

