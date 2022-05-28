India reports 2,685 Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 2,685 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2,158 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active case tally currently stands at 16,308, while the daily positivity rate is at 0.60 per cent.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The irresistible world of doodling
4 ways to reuse a pair of denims
Men become Yakshas
Whackyverse | Telangana bajana
DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others
America’s gun culture must end
Pay attention to the coming food crisis
Banner outside UP thana bars BJP workers from entering
A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events
Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru