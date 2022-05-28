India reports 2,685 Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths

India reports 2,685 Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 28 2022, 09:22 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 09:25 ist

India reported 2,685 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2,158 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active case tally currently stands at 16,308, while the daily positivity rate is at 0.60 per cent.

More to follow...

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

