India reports 29,616 Covid-19 cases, 290 deaths

Of the new cases, Kerala accounted for 17,983 cases and 127 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 25 2021, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 09:59 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 29,616 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,28,76,319, while active cases declined to 3,01,442 according to Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday.

Of the new cases, Kerala accounted for 17,983 cases and 127 deaths. 

The death toll climbed to 4,46,658 with 290 fresh fatalities, according to data updated at 8 am.

The national recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 per cent.

Under its nationwide vaccination drive, India has administered 84,89,29,160 Covid-19 doses so far. 

India
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

