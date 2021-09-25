India reports 29,616 Covid-19 cases, 290 deaths

India reported 29,616 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,28,76,319, while active cases declined to 3,01,442 according to Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday.

Of the new cases, Kerala accounted for 17,983 cases and 127 deaths.

The death toll climbed to 4,46,658 with 290 fresh fatalities, according to data updated at 8 am.

The national recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 per cent.

Under its nationwide vaccination drive, India has administered 84,89,29,160 Covid-19 doses so far.

