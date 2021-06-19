India reports 60,753 new Covid-19 cases, 1,647 deaths

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 37th consecutive day

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2021, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 09:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

With 60,753 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed 2.98 crore, while the death toll climbed to 3.85 lakh with 1,647 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have declined to 7,60,019 after 74 days and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has crossed 96.16 per cent.  

A total of 38,92,07,637 samples have been tested till June 18, out of which 19,02,009 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 37th consecutive day.

More to follow...

