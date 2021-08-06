India sees 44,643 new Covid-19 cases, 464 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2021, 09:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 09:20 ist
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.72 per cent. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,18,56,757 on Friday with 44,643 more people testing positive for the disease, which is a rise of nearly 4 per cent since yesterday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,26,754 with 464 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases rose to 4,14,159, which comprises 1.30 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 97.36 per cent, it showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.72 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.41 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,15,844, the data stated.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 49,53,27,595 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

