India sending rescue, medical teams to quake-hit Turkey

Two teams of the NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake-hit area

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 06 2023, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 15:52 ist
Aftermath of earthquake in Turkey. Credit: Reuters Photo

The government on Monday decided to immediately dispatch search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams and relief material to earthquake-hit Turkey following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country.

Modi's principal secretary P K Mishra held a meeting in the South Block to discuss immediate relief measures and the decision was taken there, an official statement said.

Two teams of the NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake-hit area for search and rescue operations.

Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines, it said.

Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and the Indian embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul, it added.

The meeting was attended by the cabinet secretary, representatives of ministries of home affairs, defence, external affairs, civil aviation, health and family welfare besides the NDMA and the NDRF, the statement said.

Turkey
India News
Earthquake

