India summons Pakistani diplomat over killing of fishermen

India on Monday asked Pakistan to instruct its forces to refrain from unprovoked firing on fishermen along the maritime boundary between the two neighbouring nations.

New Delhi also asked Islamabad to conduct an inquiry into the unprovoked firing by the personnel of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on a fishing boat last Saturday, resulting in the death of a fisherman, who hailed from Maharashtra in India. A senior diplomat of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi was on Monday summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs, where senior diplomats conveyed to him “strong protest” on behalf of the Government of India over the incident, sources said.

Sridhar Ramesh Chamre, 32, was killed when the personnel of the PMSA opened fire on a fishing boat, ‘Jalpari’, which had set sail from Okha in Gujarat and was near the maritime boundary between India and Pakistan. Chamre was a resident of Thane in Maharashtra. Another fisherman on the boat was also seriously injured in firing by the PMSA personnel.

The Government of India condemned this deplorable action by Pakistani agency of firing at an Indian fishing boat and causing loss of life which is in contravention to all established international practices and bilateral understandings, a source said, after the senior MEA officials had a meeting with the diplomat of the neighbouring country at South Block in New Delhi.

New Delhi reiterated to Islamabad that the Pakistan Government should consider the issue of fishermen as a humanitarian and livelihood matter.