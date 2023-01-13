India to set up Global South Centre of Excellence: Modi

India to set up Global South Centre of Excellence: PM Modi

The prime minister said the summit has seen participation from more than 120 developing countries

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 13 2023, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 20:55 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India will establish a Global South Centre of Excellence to undertake research on development solutions for developing countries and called for a human-centric globalisation to address their concerns.

In his opening address at the concluding session of the Voice of Global South virtual summit, Modi said the challenges of Covid-19, rising prices of fuel, fertilisers and food grains and increasing geo-political tensions have adversely impacted the developing countries.

He said developing countries desire a globalisation that does not create a climate crisis or debt crisis or does not trigger unequal distribution of vaccines or over concentrated global supply chains.

"We want a human-centric globalisation. we, the developing countries, are concerned about increasing fragmentation of the international landscape," he said.

"These geopolitical tensions distract us from focusing on our development priorities.... To address this geopolitical fragmentation, we urgently need fundamental reform of international organisations including the UN Security Council and Bretton Woods institutions," he added.

Listing various challenges facing developing countries, the prime minister said the last three years have been difficult for them.

Modi said India will establish a Global South Centre of Excellence and it will undertake research on "development solutions or best practices of any of our countries which can be scaled up and implemented in other members of the Global South".

The prime minister said the summit has seen participation from more than 120 developing countries.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

 