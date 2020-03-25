India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which has been declared a pandemic by WHO, India will be under lockdown for 21 days from March 25 midnight. As the nation battles to check the spreading of the virus, let us take a look at how the country having a humungous population looks like during the lockdown.
Boats anchored at Old Port Dakke in Mangaluru. Dh photos/ Govindraj Javali
A man sits on the stairs of a pedestrian bridge in New Delhi. (Reuters photo)
A boy plays on a near-empty street in New Delhi. (Reuters photo)
Empty fishing boats are anchored in the waters of Vembanad Lake in Kochi. (Reuters photo)
A man cycles along a deserted road in New Delhi. (AFP Photo)
A policeman stands guard at a road checkpoint in New Delhi. (AFP Photo)