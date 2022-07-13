Monsoon Updates Live: 8 died in rain-related incident in Maharashtra in last 24 hours
Monsoon Updates Live: 8 died in rain-related incident in Maharashtra in last 24 hours
updated: Jul 13 2022, 10:35 ist
Heavy rain triggered waterlogging and flood-like situations in several parts of the country. IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai till July 14. Heavy rainfall hit Delhi for the second consecutive day. Track DH, for more weather-related updates.
10:34
8 died in rain-related incident in Maharashtra in last 24 hours
At least eight persons died in the last 24 hours as heavy rains continue to pound Maharashtra.
In Nagpur district, six people, who were travelling in an SUV were swept away when they were then crossing a small bridge over the Brahmanmari Nullah along the Nanda Gomukh-Chhatarpur Road near Kelvad.Three bodies have been recovered.
The monsoon-related deaths in the state have shot to 84 this year, according to the Disaster Management Unit of Maharashtra.
10:14
Rains trigger landslide in Palghar; 2 rescued, 3 feared trapped
Three persons were feared trapped after a landslide occurred on Wednesday in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district which has been witnessing heavy rains, officials said.
The debris fell on a house at Wagrapada in Valiv area of Vasai around 6.30 am, according to police. Local firemen rescued a woman and her daughter from the house and they were admitted to hospital, they said.
Many feared trapped in landslide in Palghar's Vasai area, rescue ops on
An incident of the landslide was reported in Vasai area of Palghar district. Many people are feared trapped along with houses being damaged. Two people have been rescued so far, says Palghar Collector.
08:24
Several parts of Ahmedabad inundated following continuous heavy rainfall
Gujarat | Severe water-logging in several parts of Ahmedabad due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region (12.07) pic.twitter.com/KF4pFQRRty
