India will provide help to Mauritius, Seychelles: Modi

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 17 2020, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 01:12 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India and Mauritius will always stand by each other, especially in challenging times like the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister also said New Delhi will provide all possible support to Seychelles for fighting COVID-19.

He was responding to tweets by Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and Seychelles President Danny Faure thanking New Delhi for sending medical consignments to their countries to contain the spread of the killer virus.

"Thank you, Prime Minister @PKJugnauth for your warm words. India and Mauritius are united by history, culture, language and the Indian Ocean. We will always stand by each other, especially in challenging times like this," Modi tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by Prime Minister Jugnauth thanking New Delhi for the supplies.

"I am very thankful to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for the generous donation of medical supplies from the government of India which reached Mauritius yesterday, Wednesday, April 15, by a special flight of Air India," Jugnauth tweeted.

This high mark of goodwill underscores, once again, the close bonds between Mauritius and India, he said.

The office of President Faure had also tweeted thanking India for sending medical consignments.

"Grateful to President Danny Faure for his kind words. Seychelles is a valued member of our Indian Ocean family, and an important pillar in our vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region," Modi responded.

India will provide all possible support to Seychelles for fighting COVID-19, he said. 

