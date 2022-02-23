'India willing to make investments in Sri Lanka'

India willing to make investments in Sri Lanka: S Jaishankar

Sri Lanka has been suffering a severe shortage of foreign exchange

  • Feb 23 2022, 14:43 ist
S Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday the country is willing to make investments in Sri Lanka to help it ease a financial crisis.

Sri Lanka has been suffering a severe shortage of foreign exchange, leading to widespread power cuts in recent days after being left unable to pay for fuel shipments.

