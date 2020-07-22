Indian job seekers slowly losing interest in opportunities in US: Report

While the US remains the favourite destination for Indians looking for jobs overseas, there has been a substantial fall in the number of searches looking for employment opportunities in America, a report by global job portal Indeed has said. According to the Indeed data, job searches for the USA fell to 42 percent in June 2020 from a high of 58 percent in January 2019. However, the US remained the favourite destination for Indians looking at jobs abroad, the report noted.

A downward trend that predates impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, and corresponds instead with uncertainty around and tightening of the US immigration policy, it added.

The data for this report is compiled and analysed from job searches on the Indeed platform.

Indian job seekers remained keen to explore work opportunities across the globe, making up a significant fraction of those employed in various sectors such as technology, administration and management, sales and consumer marketing, among others internationally, the report said.

Over the same period, there was a rise in searches for these roles in Canada, the UAE, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia and Qatar, it added.

As a group, Indian job seekers are highly focused on tech in their job searches – almost nine of the top 10 clicked jobs by Indians to the USA are related to tech roles.

While looking for employment abroad, there is greater demand for jobs in this sector, especially for niche roles, including full-stack developer, development operations engineers, business analysts.

"India is a unique market, not only in terms of its large and youthful labour pool, but also in the way that it is woven into the global economy. It is one of the few countries in the world that has a very high rate of mobility. People from India are willing to work in different parts of the world and return home for opportunities as well," Indeed India MD Sashi Kumar said.

This two-way migration connects India to the global labour force and means India holds tremendous potential in terms of supplying the world's talent, he added.