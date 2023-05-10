Laws allow one to adopt child: SC on same-sex marriage

Indian laws permit individual to adopt child, says SC on same-sex marriage

The CJI observed that our laws do recognise that you can adopt for a variety of reasons

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2023, 14:29 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 14:34 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indian laws permit an individual to adopt a child irrespective of marital status, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday while asserting that the law recognises there may be situations apart from an "ideal family" having its own biological children.

In its submission to the apex court, which is hearing pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages, child rights body NCPCR argued that the concept of gender may be “fluid” but not mother and motherhood.

Highlighting the legal position in different statutes that the welfare of a child is paramount, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that it has been held in several judgements that adoption of a child is not a fundamental right.

Also Read | Far fetched to say there is no fundamental right to marry: SC

“Entire architecture of our laws to protect the interest and the welfare of children who are naturally born to heterosexual persons and the State is justified in treating heterosexual and homosexuals differently,” Additional Solicitor General Aishwaraya Bhati, appearing for NCPCR and others, told the bench.

She said the welfare of children is paramount.

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, added that there is no issue with the proposition that the welfare of a child is paramount.

The CJI observed that our laws do recognise that you can adopt for a variety of reasons.

"Even a single individual can adopt a child. He or she may be in a single sex relationship. You can adopt even if you are capable of biological birth. There is no compulsion of having biological birth,” the CJI said.

“Law recognises that there may be situations apart from this ‘ideal family’ having their own biological children. What happens during the pendency of heterosexual marriage and one spouse dies,” the bench asked.

The hearing on a batch of petitions seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage is continuing on the ninth day before the bench.

The top court on Tuesday said it has to be alive to the fact that the concept of marriage has evolved and must accept the basic proposition that marriage itself is entitled to constitutional protection as it is not just a matter of statutory recognition.

It said it would be "far-fetched" to argue there is no right to marry under the Constitution, which itself is a "tradition breaker".

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the ‘Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind’, a body of Islamic scholars, Tuesday told the bench that it was a “very dangerous proposition” of the petitioners that the top court should make a declaration about legal validation for same-sex marriage as Parliament is not likely to do anything about it.

“I am afraid that is a very dangerous proposition. It was said at the outset that we (petitioners) don’t expect Parliament to move forward, don’t expect Parliament to pass such a law and therefore, your lordships should do it. I say that is a very dangerous route to take,” Sibal had said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Same sex marriage
same sex marriages
India News
adoption

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

'Determined to return', says K L Rahul after surgery

'Determined to return', says K L Rahul after surgery

No longer a death sentence: 40 years of living with HIV

No longer a death sentence: 40 years of living with HIV

 