Indian missions didn’t approach any potential donor for PM-CARES in Islamabad, Beijing: RTI

Indian missions in Islamabad and Beijing used their websites and social media handles to publicise the controversial PM-CARES in China and Pakistan but did not reach out to any potential donor or received any donations from there, according to RTI responses.

While most of the 25 missions, which responded to queries filed by transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retired), said it used its websites and social media handles to talk about the controversial fund. Only a few reached out to Indian diaspora and companies to impress them about the fund.

While most of the 25 missions, which responded to queries filed by transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retired), said it used its websites and social media handles to talk about the controversial fund, only a few reached out to Indian diaspora and companies to impress them about the fund.

Read: PM-CARES now under 'gov.in' domain; Centre still says it is not public authority

Batra had sought information on modes used by missions to publicise the PM-CARES fund to mobilise donations and details of "various entities" it approaches or vice-versa.

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan responded saying it used its social media accounts to communicate messages related to the fund. "No private individuals, organisations and NRIs were contacted for donations to PM-CARES Fund. Similarly, no such donations were received from private individuals, organisations and NRIs," it said.

The embassy in Beijing said it used platforms like Twitter, Facebook, WeChat and Weibo as well as its website for publicising the donation drive. "With respect to information on names and details of entities which this Public Authority approached or vice-versa in connection with donations to PM-CARES Fund, the response is nil," it said.

Half-a-dozen missions did not provide information on whether they approached any individual or entities for donations to the PM-CARES. Missions in Paris, Riyadh, Canberra, Copenhagen, Moscow and Wellington among others also said that they did not approach any entity or individual seeking donations.

Also Read: Adhir bats for allocation of PM CARES fund for rehabilitation of migrant workers

Interestingly, the mission in Singapore said it did not make any public appeal as there were local regulations regarding soliciting or raising money for contributing to charitable causes and organisations in foreign countries, which put restrictions on publicising it through formal public communication. The mission there directly approached various Indian organisations and associations as also individuals.

The embassy in Japan informed Batra that Nissei ASB Machine Company approached the mission with an intention to make the donation to PM-CARES. The mission also shared the email sent by the company on April 16 last year representative on PM-CARES and thanked for its support in the company getting approval for restarting its production activity in Maharashtra.

At least, three companies or representatives donated to the PM-CARES, according to the embassy in Qatar. It said 22 of its employees and officers contributed to the fund.

The mission in Norway approached five Indian IT companies in that country besides Indian organisations, the RTI said.

Some of the missions like the High Commission in Canada directly sent messages to organisations and individuals to publicise the PM-CARES.