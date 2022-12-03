Indian Navy aiming to become 'Atmanirbhar' by 2047

Indian Navy aiming to become 'Atmanirbhar' by 2047: Admiral R Hari Kumar

The Navy chief said his force aims to have Made-in-India security solutions for the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 15:33 ist
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said the Indian Navy achieved a very high operational tempo in the last one year. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Navy has given assurances to the government that it will become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) by 2047, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he also said the Navy keeps a strong vigil over the movements of various Chinese military and research vessels in the Indian Ocean Region.

He said the Indian Navy achieved a very high operational tempo in the last one year and there has been greater emphasis on the criticality of maritime security as India marches ahead.

Also Read | Vizag: President Drouadi Murmu to witness Navy's Operational Demonstration

"The government has given us clear guidelines on Atmanirbhar Bharat. We have given assurances that the Indian Navy will become Aatmanirbhar by 2047," the Navy Chief said.

Admiral Hari Kumar also said that operationally, the Navy had a very intense and engaging time in the last one year. Commissioning of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was a landmark event for India, he said.

The Navy chief said his force aims to have Made-in-India security solutions for the country.

Around 3,000 Agniveers have arrived in the Navy out of which 341 are women. For the first time, we are inducting women sailors, Admiral Kumar said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Navy
Defence
India News
Make in India

What's Brewing

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

An oasis in peril 

An oasis in peril 

The alien in our midst

The alien in our midst

 