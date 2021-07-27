Indian Twitteratis hand out 'meme Olympics' gold medals

The latest trend of 'desi' Twitter is the #memeolympics, where netizens are sharing out-of-context photos of (mostly) celebrities and politicians and awarding them 'gold medals'.

Even AAP (@AAPChhattisgarh) jumped on the trend and did not miss the opportunity to award Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'meme Olympics' gold medal.

Here are some other gold medal recipients in miscellaneous categories.

Gold Medalist in football🏈⚽#MemeOlympics

First time messy and ronaldo play together👫 pic.twitter.com/rydNyXdvZ5 — SEVEN (@wtfohmaddy) July 25, 2021

#memeolympics Gold medalist for bringing Smile in Millions of Faces pic.twitter.com/LBMBOe2rMY — Yash Siddhapura (@Yash1701__) July 25, 2021

Gold medal for me for doing nothing in my life and pretending I've done so much#memeolympics pic.twitter.com/3SC7kufUuf — Biki Das 🕊️ (@konhaiyehbiki) July 25, 2021