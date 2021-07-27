Indian Twitteratis hand out 'meme Olympics' gold medals

Netizens are sharing out of context photos of celebrities, awarding them medals

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 27 2021, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 15:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The latest trend of 'desi' Twitter is the #memeolympics, where netizens are sharing out-of-context photos of (mostly) celebrities and politicians and awarding them 'gold medals'.

Even AAP (@AAPChhattisgarh) jumped on the trend and did not miss the opportunity to award Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'meme Olympics' gold medal.

Here are some other gold medal recipients in miscellaneous categories.

Olympics
memes
Twitter
trends
Tokyo 2020

