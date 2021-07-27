Indian Twitteratis hand out 'meme Olympics' gold medals

The latest trend of 'desi' Twitter is the #memeolympics, where netizens are sharing out-of-context photos of (mostly) celebrities and politicians and awarding them 'gold medals'.
Even AAP (@AAPChhattisgarh) jumped on the trend and did not miss the opportunity to award Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'meme Olympics' gold medal.
Gold Medal for:
1. Petrol,
2.Diesel,
3.LPG,
4.Inflation,
5.Unemployment.
#MemeOlympics pic.twitter.com/3mUvPdiPnR
— आप छत्तीसगढ़ (@AAPChhattisgarh) July 25, 2021
Here are some other gold medal recipients in miscellaneous categories.
Gold Medalist in football🏈⚽#MemeOlympics
First time messy and ronaldo play together👫 pic.twitter.com/rydNyXdvZ5
— SEVEN (@wtfohmaddy) July 25, 2021
Gold medal for providing meme material 🤣😂#MemeOlympics pic.twitter.com/eyrgOheEH9
— Rkangel (@RitikCh11944490) July 25, 2021
Gold medalist for bringing Smile in Millions of Faces pic.twitter.com/LBMBOe2rMY
— Yash Siddhapura (@Yash1701__) July 25, 2021
Gold medal for me for doing nothing in my life and pretending I've done so much#memeolympics pic.twitter.com/3SC7kufUuf
— Biki Das 🕊️ (@konhaiyehbiki) July 25, 2021
Gold medal in hide and seek pic.twitter.com/KcLzWG14Vb
— ცąცą (@spac3li0n) July 25, 2021
Gold medal in Pistol Shooting🏅 pic.twitter.com/gYFqSjhV2s
— Just a Behrupiya (@wittyshaman) July 25, 2021
Gold medalist in inspiring students to prepare for UPSC civil services:#MemeOlympics pic.twitter.com/BkG3CJV8fa
— Anurag K. S. 🚀💫✨🌟 (@heyyyaks) July 25, 2021
