In a worrying surge, India reported 27,553 fresh infections of Covid-19 and 284 deaths, according to government data updated on Sunday.

9,249 persons recovered in the past 24 hours and the active caseload stands at 1,22,801.

The Omicron case tally has risen to 1,525, up from 1,431 yesterday.

More to follow...

