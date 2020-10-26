India to up oil refining capacity to 450mn tonnes: PM

India's energy will energise the world; to up oil refining capacity to 450 million tonnes by 2025: PM Modi

India to grow oil refining capacity to 450 million tonnes by 2025 from current 250 million tonnes, PM Modi said

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 26 2020, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 19:01 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

India will drive the global energy demand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he showcased his government's recent reforms in the sector to global investors.

Speaking at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Modi said the coronavirus pandemic had resulted in global energy demand falling by one-third, investment decisions being impacted and predictions of a contraction in demand over the next few years.

But India is likely to see energy consumption double over the long term, he said.

This at a time when the country fast embraces cleaner and renewable sources of energy.

India, he said, was on track to meet its COP21 commitment of raising electricity generation from renewable energy sources to 175 gigawatts by 2022.

"We have further extended the target to 450 GW by 2030," he said, adding India has one of the lowest carbon emissions.

Stating that India saw transformational reforms in the energy sector in the last five years, the Prime Minister highlighted changes in oil and gas exploration and production regime as well as gas marketing.

"India's reform journey has been on the high speed in the last five years," he emphasised.

While the focus is to make India a gas-based economy, the nation would also be raising oil refining capacity from 250 million tonnes per annum currently to 450 million tonnes by 2025 to keep self-reliance in sync with demand, he said.

India's energy future is bright and secure, Modi said, adding access to energy should be affordable and reliable.

"Our energy sector will be growth-centric, investor-friendly and environment conscious," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Energy
Oil

What's Brewing

From the Newsroom: 'No change in Karnataka leadership'

From the Newsroom: 'No change in Karnataka leadership'

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

 