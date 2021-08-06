PM Modi hails 50-crore vaccination landmark

'India's fight against Covid-19 receives strong impetus': PM hails 50-crore vaccination landmark

The vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 22:37 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said India's fight against coronavirus has received a strong impetus as the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 50-crore mark.

The Union Health Ministry said the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 50 crore with more than 43.29 lakh doses given on Friday.

"India's fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement," Modi tweeted.

The vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from May 1.

