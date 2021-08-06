'India's fight against Covid-19 receives strong impetus': PM hails 50-crore vaccination landmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said India's fight against coronavirus has received a strong impetus as the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 50-crore mark.
The Union Health Ministry said the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 50 crore with more than 43.29 lakh doses given on Friday.
Read | India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 50-cr mark
"India's fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement," Modi tweeted.
India’s fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021
The vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.
The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1.
The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from May 1.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family
Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go
This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes
Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team
Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games
Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets
Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account
Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics
Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics
'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller