Issues of migrant workers must be addressed as first priority: Rahul Gandhi

Issues of migrant workers must be addressed: Rahul

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2020, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 15:07 ist
PTI/File photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said issues of migrant workers must be addressed as the first priority and lockdown beyond May 3 should only be continued in COVID-19 hotspots and not in green zones.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting through video-conferencing, the former party president said the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was a mere pause button.

"Issue of migrant workers needs to be addressed as a first priority. Lockdown is a mere pause button," he said.

Gandhi said the further extension of the lockdown post May 3 should only be continued in COVID-19 hotspot zones.

"As a nation we need to think of a transition from a lockdown to lockdown only in disease hot zones and commencement of activities in the green zones," he said.

Rahul Gandhi
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Migrants
I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

