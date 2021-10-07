UP Violence Live: SC to hear matter regarding Lakhimpur-Kheri incident today

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the kin of those who were killed in the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident, including journalist Raman Kashyap's family. The Supreme Court which has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident will hear the matter today. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Lakhimpur Kheri killings give new lifeline to Opposition ahead of UP election
The killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri has given a new lifeline for the Opposition, especially the Congress, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections early next year with top leaders making a beeline to the families of victims, as the ruling BJP scrambled for a fire-fight to tackle any possible electoral rumblings.
Read more
Jharkhand Congress leaders were stopped near Wyndhamganj by UP Police on their way to violence hit area of Lakhimpur Kheri, late last night
Moradabad Police didn't permit us to go to Lakhimpur Kheri: Sachin Pilot
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rahul, Priyanka meet kin of killed farmer
Editorial: Highhandedness visible in UP incident
The farmers’ agitation, which has gone on for 11 months, has seen major violence for the first time in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, after the dubiously stage-managed disorder on the Republic Day and occasional clashes with the police, one of which saw the Haryana police unleashing a brutal lathi-charge on them.
Read More
Rahul Gandhi meets kin of slain journalist Raman Kashyap