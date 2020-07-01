Jagan inaugurates cancer care centre in Guntur, another to come up at Kurnool

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy who inaugurated a Cancer Care Centre at the Guntur Government Hospital on Wednesday (July 1) said that the State-run hospital facilities in Andhra Pradesh would be improved to the best standards nationally.

Reddy said that every citizen of AP would soon be provided with a digital health card and every mandal would have a PHC with a doctor and a 104 ambulance. The health cards will store all the medical history of the patient.

The cancer care centre, to run in association with the Natco Trust, is the first such comprehensive facility in the public sector, the Chief Minister said.

A similar unit would come up at the Kurnool general hospital in one-year's time, the CM said, adding that such initiatives help in bringing cancer cure nearer to the poor.

Reddy had, earlier in the day, flagged off 1088 ambulance vehicles coinciding with the National Doctors’ Day. “I am delighted to see this huge fleet roll out to serve the needy. This day should be written in golden letters in the State’s history as nowhere else 1088 ambulances were launched on a single day,” Reddy said.

“We should instill confidence among the public that these ambulances now respond immediately as the service was neglected during the previous (TDP) government. We had witnessed rats nibble infants in the government hospitals and surgeries performed under cell phone light. The change we are making now should be clearly visible,” Reddy said.