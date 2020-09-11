JEE Main Result 2020: How to check your scores at official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Results 2020 today. The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country is conducted twice a year.

Candidates can expect their results by afternoon today. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecard from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2020: How to download scorecard online

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “JEE Mains 2020 results”.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen. Key in your credentials and login.

Step 4: The JEE Mains 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2020 from September 1 to 6 in which over 6.3 lakh candidates appeared. The exam was conducted amid strict protocols and proper precautionary measures were taken at the exam centres to prevent the candidates from the Coronavirus infection.

The crucial exam has been mired in controversy due to demand from a section of students and opposition parties to postpone the exam in view of rising coronavirus cases.