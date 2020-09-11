JEE Main Result 2020: How to check your scores

JEE Main Result 2020: How to check your scores at official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 11 2020, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 12:47 ist
The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country is conducted twice a year.. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Results 2020 today. The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country is conducted twice a year.

Candidates can expect their results by afternoon today. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecard from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2020: How to download scorecard online

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “JEE Mains 2020 results”.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen. Key in your credentials and login. 

Step 4: The JEE Mains 2020 will be displayed on the screen. 

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2020 from September 1 to 6 in which over 6.3 lakh candidates appeared. The exam was conducted amid strict protocols and proper precautionary measures were taken at the exam centres to prevent the candidates from the Coronavirus infection.

The crucial exam has been mired in controversy due to demand from a section of students and opposition parties to postpone the exam in view of rising coronavirus cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JEE Main
JEE
NTA
result

What's Brewing

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

Vanishing wildlife cause for worry

Vanishing wildlife cause for worry

Covid-19: The line dance of the pandemic

Covid-19: The line dance of the pandemic

An ingenious helicopter on Mars

An ingenious helicopter on Mars

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

 