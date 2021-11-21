India Rains: 24 feared dead, 17 missing as flash floods hit Andhra's Nellore

24 people are confirmed dead and 17 are missing in various incidents related to the heavy rains and flooding in Rayalaseema and Nellore regions of Andhra Pradesh. Six people, including three children, died in Kadiri town in Anantapuram district on Saturday when a building under construction collapsed on two adjacent houses.
Aerial view of flood-affected areas in Chittoor and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh, following incessant rain
24 feared dead, 17 missing as flash floods hit Andhra's Nellore, Rayalseema regions
BBMP bleeds Rs 98 crore as rains wash away asphalt from newly-laid roads
More frustrating for citizens and civic authorities would be the reemergence of potholes on recently repaired roads as rains washed away asphalt. The civic body has asked for special grants under the state relief fund to fix the damage.
Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka
Heavy rainfall, triggered by a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea and severe depression in the Bay of Bengal, continued to batter many parts of Karnataka on Saturday. The unrelenting rains have resulted in the loss of lives, disruption, displacement and extensive damage to property.
Northeast monsoon: Tamil Nadu receives 68% excess rainfall
Tamil Nadu has received 68 per cent excess rainfall during the ongoing northeast monsoon and three people and over 300 heads of cattle were killed in the last 24 hours, the government said on Saturday.
