Covid: Masks in schools; New Year's eve curbs in K'taka

Karnataka: New Year celebrations must end by 1 am; masks compulsory even in schools

Masks have also been made mandatory inside movie theatres and colleges

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 26 2022, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 15:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Amid alarm over Covid-19 cases and New Year parties around the corner, Karnataka health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday announced that masks will be compulsory even indoors and all celebrations must end by 1 am.

"Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges. Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants and bars."

 

"New Year celebrations to end before 1 am. No need to panic, just have to take precautions," Sudhakar said.

More to follow...

