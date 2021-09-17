Key takeaways from 45th GST Council meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced key decisions taken in the 45th meeting of the GST Council.
Here are the key takeaways from the meeting:
* GST Council extended concessional GST rates on these drugs used in Covid treatment till December 31: Amphotericin B -nil, Remdesivir – 5%, Tocilizumab -nil, Anti-coagulants like Heparin – 5%
* Reduction of GST rate to 5% on seven more Covid-19 treatment drugs, till December 31, 2021.
* GST rate on biodiesel for blending with diesel cut from 12% to 5%.
* GST Council exempts national permit fee charged by states for operation of goods carriage.
* GST Council felt it isn't time to bring petroleum products under GST regime.
More to follow...
