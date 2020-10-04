Key takeaways from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's address on Covid-19 vaccines

As India looks to release a vaccine for Covid-19 by the first few months of 2021, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has answered a number of coronavirus-related queries such as who will get the vaccine first, immunisation goals that the government has set for the next year, whether it is feasible to vaccinate a population as large as India’s among others.

Here are some key takeaways from his address:

*Through a high-level committee, the government is drawing up a list of groups of citizens on sorted by priority. Frontline workers including government, private hospital doctors, ASHA workers, hospital staff, etc. The committee is set to finish making the list by the end of October.

*The minister also said that once the vaccine is ready, the government is planning to procure 400-500 million vaccines which would be administered to approximately 20-25 crore people by the end of 2021.

*Addressing concerns of India borrowing money from China-led AIIB to fight coronavirus, Vardhan said that India has borrowed from a number of agencies. States are being supported through budgetary allocations. Moreover, the government is not dependent on loans for emergency Covid-19 response.

*Acquiring the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, is still in deliberations according to the minister. He added that the government’s first priority is to procure a vaccine regardless of its origin.

*He also said that the government will be tracking vaccine consignments in real-time to deter black marketing of vaccines.

*The minister also said that the clinical trials held in India follow a set of rules which has been approved by DCGI, the regulatory body.

*Vardhan said that it is not possible to comment on the superiority of the three leading vaccine trials. The government will take a call on which one to acquire on the basis of how fast and efficient they are.

*He suggested seeking a doctor’s advice on consumption of immune boosters, however, he added that maintaining a balanced diet with lots of fruits and vegetables should be a key priority.

*Vardhan reiterated the need to wash hands intermittently, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

*Allaying fears of adverse effects in response to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trials, Vardhan said that responses such as mild fever, redness, rash and localised pain are common in the case of most vaccines. This doesn’t signify that the vaccine is not working.