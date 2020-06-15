Dial 100 if you feel depressed: Kolkata police

Kolkata police asks citizens of the city to dial 100 if they feel depressed

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 15 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 22:47 ist
Representative image/istock

In the backdrop of the rise in the number of cases of depression due to the lockdown and the alleged suicide by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Kolkata police have requested the people of the city to call or contact them to share their problems to beat their loneliness and overcome stress.

"Speak out! Talk it out! Let the emotions flow out! There is always light at the end of the tunnel! In case of any distress #Dial100. We are there for you. #TeamKP #WeDareWeCare," Kolkata Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma tweeted.

When contacted Sharma said, "Anybody who is feeling depressed should not think they are alone. They can always call us and talk to us".

The Kolkata police personnel during the initial days of lockdown were seen lending their voices to inspirational songs on the streets of Kolkata in a bid to lift the sagging spirit of the people confined in their homes by the lockdown.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday sending shockwaves through the hindi film industry and elsewhere.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

depression
Kolkata
Police
West Bengal

What's Brewing

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

 