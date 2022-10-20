Lalu slams Modi government as rupee plunges to record low of 83

Lalu slams Modi govt as rupee plunges to 83

'Narendra Modi would not open his mouth on poverty, unemployment and inflation. His government is responsible for the weak economy of the country,' said Lalu

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Oct 20 2022, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 17:55 ist
Lalu Prasad Yadav. Credit: PTI photo

RJD President Lalu Prasad on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi government as the Indian rupee fell to a record low of 83 against the US dollar.

"When it comes to demonetisation, Narendra Modi takes decisions overnight. The Narendra Modi government is responsible for ruining the economy of the country. As a result, the Rupee is tumbling to historic low, he is quiet," Lalu Prasad posted on Twitter.

"Narendra Modi would not open his mouth on poverty, unemployment and inflation. His government is responsible for the weak economy of the country. This is the first time when Rupee reached 83," Lalu Prasad said.

However, The rupee rebounded from its lifetime lows to close 25 paise higher at 82.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid weakness in the greenback overseas.

Rupee
Business News
Economy & Business
Lalu Prasad Yadav
Narendra Modi

