Lalu slams Modi government as rupee plunges to record low of 83

RJD President Lalu Prasad on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi government as the Indian rupee fell to a record low of 83 against the US dollar.

"When it comes to demonetisation, Narendra Modi takes decisions overnight. The Narendra Modi government is responsible for ruining the economy of the country. As a result, the Rupee is tumbling to historic low, he is quiet," Lalu Prasad posted on Twitter.

Also Read | Rupee crosses 83 mark for first time against US dollar

"Narendra Modi would not open his mouth on poverty, unemployment and inflation. His government is responsible for the weak economy of the country. This is the first time when Rupee reached 83," Lalu Prasad said.

डॉलर के मुकाबले भारतीय रुपया ऐतिहासिक रूप से सबसे कमजोर। डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया बुरी तरह टूट कर पहली बार पहुंचा 83 के पार। रातों-रात नोटबंदी कर देश और देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को बर्बाद करने वाले गिरते रुपए पर मुँह नहीं खोल रहे है। गरीबी,बेरोजगारी और महंगाई पर तो वो कभी बोलते ही नहीं। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 20, 2022

However, The rupee rebounded from its lifetime lows to close 25 paise higher at 82.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid weakness in the greenback overseas.